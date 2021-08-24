42 Haitian migrants taken into custody after coming ashore in South Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A total of 42 migrants have been taken into custody after they came ashore near Key Biscayne, according to officials.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin with the U.S. Border Patrol posted on Twitter that a total of 42 Haitian nationals were taken into custody.

Update: 42 Haitian nationals were taken into #BorderPatrol custody following the event this afternoon. The event is currently under investigation. The vessel involved will be seized. We appreciate all of the support from our partner agencies. #breakingnews #florida #haiti — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) August 24, 2021

Footage from NBC Affiliate WTVJ shows officers pulling a group of people from a vessel onto a Miami-Dade Police boat. It’s unclear how many people were on that vessel.

