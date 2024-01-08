TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old landscaper died after a large tree branch fell and struck him over the weekend, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received a call just before 10 a.m. about a tree trimmer accident at a home on 93 Caribbean Road in Naples.

Officials said a worker was struck and killed by a large branch. Another worker fell off the tree when the branch came down. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies didn’t release either of the landscapers’ names.

The sheriff’s office said both landscapers worked for a company out of Bonita Springs, which was not named.

No other details were available.