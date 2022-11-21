TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Twenty-two people were rescued from a failing boat near the Florida Keys Monday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its crews and Border Patrol personnel rescued the people from an overloaded boat after a civilian reported the emergency around 5 a.m.

The overloaded vessel was found in rough sea conditions off Rodriguez Key.

Photos showed small children among the 22 people who were rescued so far.

At 5:42 p.m., the Coast Guard said they were still removing people from the unsafe boat.