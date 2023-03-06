TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida worker made a historical find he came across a nearly 214-year-old living mollusk. Its name — “Aber-clam Lincoln.”

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member, named Blaine, found the creature while walking with his family at Alligator Point in Panacea, Florida.

“These mollusks range from Newfoundland to North Carolina and are found within 2.8 – 4.3 inches [in] length,” the laboratory said in a Facebook post, “but Aber-clam Lincoln is 6 inches, weighing 2.6 lbs.!”

According to the post, Ocean Quahogs can live 200-plus years, reproducing by the age of 6 and commercially harvested by the age of 20.

Their age can be determined by the number of layers on the shell, with each layer representing a year.

“With this, Blaine counted 214 layers on Aber-clam Lincoln’s shell,” the lab added, “meaning this clam was born in 1809, the same year as Abraham Lincoln, hence its name!”