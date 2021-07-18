$21.25 million Florida lottery jackpot winning ticket sold

TAMPA (WFLA) – Someone in central Florida is a new millionaire!

There was only one winning ticket and someone in Casselberry matched all six numbers to grab the $21.25 million grand prize, according to the Florida Lottery website.

The winning ticket was sold at Casselberry Meat and Produce, located at 2655 South U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry.

The winning numbers for the July 14, 2021, FLORIDA LOTTO drawing were: 10 – 15 – 21 – 31 – 32 – 53. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. However, to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option, the claim must be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date.