20-year-old charged with killing FWC officer

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with the shooting death a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said when 30-year-old off-duty Officer Julian Keen Jr. witnessed a driver driving recklessly, he got into his truck to follow him. After both vehicles came to a stop, Keen got out and confronted the man, later identified as 20-year-old Eliceo Hernandez.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez shot and killed Keen.

Hernandez has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide and held in the county jail on $500,000 bond.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen,” Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community. We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death. We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother in blue-but a role model for the community, he will be missed.”

The FWC responded with this post on Twitter:

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Julian Keen. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time. #Officer #Florida #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/SJdgwqcQ5S — MyFWC (@MyFWC) June 14, 2020

Many law enforcement offices from across Florida are offering their condolences to the FWC following the news of Keen’s death. The FHP Command Officers Association was among the many that paid its respects to the fallen officer on Facebook:

“He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it. Please pray for his family and law enforcement everywhere as we face these troubling times,” they wrote on Facebook.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister reacted to Keen’s death on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

“Time and time again we are unfortunately reminded of what the thin blue line truly stands for, and the death of Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer Julian Keen is another tragic example,” he said. “As law enforcement officers, we are the protectors of our fellow citizens and the barrier between order and chaos. May we never forget the sacrifice Officer Keen made while trying to protect and serve his fellow man. Our hearts are with his family and fellow FWC officers.”