LIVE: 20-25 vehicle crash stalling traffic on I-95 in Jacksonville

TAMPA (WFLA) — A major traffic crash with injuries on I-95 is blocking all southbound lanes at Airport Road in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department tweeted that crews are responding to the crash, which involves multiple semi-trucks and “up to 20 to 25 vehicles.”

At least two people were extradited from vehicles and 11 people were transported for treatment.

Traffic is stopped on I-95 south and backing up very far to the north, according to JFRD. Traffic appears to be backing up in both directions.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol with its response to the crash. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Pecan Park Road, JSO said in a tweet.

The Florida Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution and seek an alternate route.

The cause of the crash and the number and extent of the injuries is still being investigated.