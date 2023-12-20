TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old was reportedly restrained during a Rosa Parks reenactment in a Florida classroom, according to WESH.

Osceola County parents said their daughter, who is believed to be the only Black student in class, was forced to play Rosa Parks in a reenactment, which involved her being restrained by another student in a police uniform and being fingerprinted, according to WESH.

The parents asked to not be fully identified.

Building Brains Academy reportedly posted photos of the reenactment to its app, which the parents saw, and couldn’t believe it, according to WESH. The NAACP shared the photo on Facebook.

“It was our daughter who had her hands restrained behind her back by another child wearing a police vest,” the girl’s father told WESH.

The mother told the station that she spoke with the director at the school, who said the teacher is not from America and “doesn’t understand the true context behind Rosa Parks and the civil rights movement.” But the mother said there are other ways to teach about Rosa Parks.

In a statement to WESH, the school said the reenactment was not part of the curriculum and happened spontaneously during a lesson.

The NAACP called the reenactment a “severe breach of ethical standards and a failure to comprehend the Civil Rights Movement’s profound importance.”

“Education must focus on empathy and respect, not on perpetuating trauma,” Ivory Toldson, director of NAACP Center for Education and Innovation, said in a statement. “We insist that schools implement teaching methods that promote understanding and solidarity.”

The NAACP sent letters to both the Florida Department of Children and Families and Building Brains Academy calling for an investigation.

The girl’s mother told WESH that she has pulled her daughter out of the school and she will not be returning.