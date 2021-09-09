2-year-old recovering after being shot in Florida home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 2-year-old Jacksonville boy is recovering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they’re not sure who fired the gun.

News outlets reported that the boy’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Everyone at the home was cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say there was no word on whether anyone at the home will be charged in connection with the shooting. The child’s name was not released.