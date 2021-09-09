2-year-old recovering after being shot in Florida home

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 2-year-old Jacksonville boy is recovering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they’re not sure who fired the gun.

News outlets reported that the boy’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Everyone at the home was cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say there was no word on whether anyone at the home will be charged in connection with the shooting. The child’s name was not released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss