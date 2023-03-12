OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 2-year-old boy was killed and a woman is recovering after a crash in Osceola County, according to reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old woman from Orlando was traveling north on Westside Boulevard behind a charter bus around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

As the woman and the bus approached a stop sign at Funie Steet Road, the 53-year-old bus driver, from Ocala, stopped, but according to troopers, the woman did not.

WESH said the woman hit the back of the charter bus and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The 2-year-old was also taken to the hospital where he died.

According to FHP, the bus driver was not injured and stayed at the scene. No passengers were on the bus.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.