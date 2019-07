HAPPENING NOW: A hot car investigation is underway outside of a daycare center in Broward County. wfla.com Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Monday, July 29, 2019

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating after a young child was found dead in a van outside a daycare Monday in Broward County.

According to WTVJ, the 2-year-old child was found in the vehicle outside Ceressa’s Daycare on Northwest 21st Avenue.

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have said a death investigation was underway at the location.