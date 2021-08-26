2-year-old Florida boy drowned in marina after wandering after ducks, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WTVJ) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy drowned after he wandered after some ducks near a Fort Lauderdale marina.

The toddler’s mom says she was at work when she got the call and is now dealing with the unimaginable pain of losing her only child.

“He loved us, and I can’t wake up to that anymore,” said DeAna’e Titus, 2-year-old Cormel Bullok’s mother. “I miss my baby!”

She says her mother was watching the toddler when he got out of the house and wandered over to Cooley’s Landing Marina.

Surveillance video from nearby boats showed Bullok following the ducks to the New River on Tuesday night. He then got onto his stomach to push off from the shore.

His body was found more than an hour later, floating face down between some boats at the marina.

“I don’t think any parent is prepared to be at work and know their child, unfortunately, was able to get a hold of that lock and slip out,” Titus said. “I loved that little boy. I did everything in my power as a mother would for him and I’m heartbroken.”

Officials say he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s aunt told the South Florida SunSentinel that he loved ducks and often went there with his mother.

The family says they’re hoping to eventually raise money in Bullok’s name and give those funds to parents who can’t afford swim lessons.