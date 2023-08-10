TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two women died after they were fatally shot Wednesday morning while waiting at a railroad crossing in Jacksonville, according to NBC affiliate First Coast News.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash at 1:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a young woman believed to be in her 20s who had been shot numerous times inside an SUV. The second woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found shot outside the SUV.

Deputies said the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The older woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

According to the investigation, the driver allegedly stopped at the railroad crossing and was shot, causing the SUV to roll over and crash into the train that was passing by at that time.