2 Wisconsin siblings killed in wrong-way crash in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP/WESH) – Authorities released the names of Wisconsin siblings killed when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle.

The crash happened Tuesday night. The Omro School District in Wisconsin identified the victims as 21-year-old Domynick Milis and 18-year-old Danycka Milis. A letter from the district listed both siblings as graduates of the district.

Carie Hill is a family friend and is heartbroken by the news.

“They did not deserve to have their life taken the way they did. Nobody ever wants to have to bury a child,” Hill said.

On Tuesday night, the family was leaving the Daytona International Speedway after looking at the Christmas lights when a man being chased by deputies, accused of stealing a car from a pizza delivery driver in Orange County, went the wrong way on I-95. The crash also killed the suspect.



“He’s got 50 prior arrests. He has no driver’s license. He’s been incarcerated eight times in state prison,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood added, “and he’s out walking amongst us.”



A GoFundMe page for the family says the other children inside the SUV, 13 and 17, have serious injuries.



“Their mother had made the perfect comment today. Domynick and Danycka were both organ donors so that someone would be able to see the beautiful world through their eyes, their heart stronger in a new valve and walk a little taller in the new veins,” Hill said.

The note goes on to say, “please continue to pray for all of us.”