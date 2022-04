KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say two central Florida teens died after being ejected from the vehicle they were riding in. The SUV hit a tree late Sunday near Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol says seven people were in SUV, which only had five seats.

The two teens who were ejected from the vehcile were not wearing seat belts.

Trooper say five others were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.