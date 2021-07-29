2 Florida teens may have ‘accidentally’ died inside car that had modified exhaust system

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teenagers were found dead in a Florida park on Wednesday evening.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a park ranger discovered a vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. and notified deputies.

When deputies arrived they found the two teens unresponsive inside the vehicle and smelled a strong odor of exhaust fumes.

The 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were pulled from the car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and CPR was performed on the girl before she was taken to NCH Downtown Baker, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

An examination of the vehicle determined that its exhaust system had been modified, according to investigators.

“Autopsies are pending to determine a cause of death but preliminary observations by deputies at the scene indicate that the deaths may have resulted from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning related to a modified exhaust system on the vehicle,” CCSO said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss