2 teenagers killed in crash on US-301 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida teens were killed in a crash on US-301 in Sumter County around 8 a.m. Saturday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old Summerfield man was driving with an 18-year-old female passenger at a high rate of speed northbound on US-301.
As they approached the intersection of CR-216, FHP said the driver lost control of the car and traveled into the median and into the southbound lanes, crashing into a truck.
The two teenagers were killed in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The two occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
