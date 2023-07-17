Related video above: Must-see video shows ‘loads’ of sharks in Dunedin Causeway

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Two surfers were bitten by sharks at a Florida beach, known as the “shark bite capital of the world,” over the weekend.

According to Volusia County Beach officials, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old DeLand man was bitten by a shark while surfing near the south jetty in New Smyrna Beach.

The 21-year-old sustained non-life-threatening but serious injuries to his foot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Then, a day later, on Saturday, another surfer was bitten near a jetty at the same beach. He suffered superficial injuries to his back.

Officials said these were the second and third shark bites in Volusia County this year.

According to AZ Animals, New Smyrna Beach is knowns as the “shark capital of the world” due to the number of shark attacks occurring at the beach.

The International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported that there are nine unprovoked shark attacks per year in Volusia County, adding that the county has recorded 17 shark bites out of Florida’s 28 unprovoked shark bites.

ISAF also stated that anyone who has gone swimming at New Smyrna Beach has been within 10 feet of a shark.