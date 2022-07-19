(TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were struck by lightning in separate incidents Tuesday afternoon, roughly 20 minutes south of Daytona Beach, according to reports.

Officials told NBC’s WESH 2 News that both victims were struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach.

One man was reportedly mowing his lawn on Middlebury Loop when he was critically injured in the strike. He was then rushed to the trauma center at Halifax Health.

A second person was hit indirectly outside of an AutoZone shop before they were taken to the hospital. They were listed as alert and stable.