DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed Monday evening in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Deltona, according to Volusia County deputies.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a stabbing at a house on Gramercy Drive at around 6:17 p.m.

Inside the home, deputies found an unresponsive man and woman with stab wounds, along with three children.

Detectives said they believed that the man stabbed the woman before stabbing himself in a domestic murder-suicide.

While the woman died at the scene of the crime, the man lived for about another hour before dying at a hospital.

The three children were not harmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The children will need a lot of love and support as they deal with this tragedy today and for the rest of their lives,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “I am just so sorry for their pain. We are making contact & arrangements with family members and will make sure these kids have everything they need.”

Deputies said the investigation is still active. The sheriff’s office was in the process of contacting family members and getting support for the surviving children Monday night.