TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two skydivers were injured after crashing onto a Brevard County lawn Wednesday morning.

According to the Titusville Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the area of 990 Tennessee St.

(Titusville Fire Department)

When they arrived, they found patients on the ground in the front yard of the home.

Both were taken to local trauma centers.

Titusville police are investigating.