2 school buses carrying 75 students collide in Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Nobody was seriously hurt Tuesday when two school buses carrying a total of 75 students collided.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Simpson Road and Myers Road.

Both of the buses were from Tohopekaliga High School, a school district official said.

District officials said parents are being notified.

