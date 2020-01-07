2 school buses carrying 75 students collide in Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Nobody was seriously hurt Tuesday when two school buses carrying a total of 75 students collided.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Simpson Road and Myers Road.
Both of the buses were from Tohopekaliga High School, a school district official said.
District officials said parents are being notified.
