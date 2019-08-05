2 rocket launch attempts happening this week on Florida’s Space Coast

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Two separate launches will be attempted this week from Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:52 p.m. The launch window will close at 8:20 p.m. The Falcon 9 will launch a satellite from Space Launch Complex 40.

The Falcon 9 will lift Amos-17, an Israeli advanced communications satellite which will provide communication services to Africa, according to Kennedy Space Center.

This launch was postponed from the original launch date of Aug. 3 due to a valve issue found during a pre-launch test. Before each launch, the first stage of the rocket undergoes a pre-flight static fire test where the engines are fueled and fired with the rocket held in place to test that the rocket is working as expected, according to Space.com. SpaceX replaced the valve and conducted a second static fire test and proposed the new launch time.

This Falcon 9 booster will not be recovered during this launch but expended in the Atlantic instead.

The second launch this week is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 at 5:44 a.m. from SLC-41. An Atlas V 551 will be used to launch the fifth communication satellite in Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) series. According to the United Launch Alliance, this satellite will provide “jam-proof connectivity between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.”

The first four satellites in the series were also launched by an Atlas V and this launch will be the 80th Atlas V mission for United Launch Alliance. This launch has been delayed multiple times over the past couple of months. However, there will be a two-hour launch window Thursday morning with a 70%-GO weather forecast.