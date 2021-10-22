2 officers injured in South Florida shooting; suspected shooter killed, police say

DORAL, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — Two Doral police officers in have been hurt in a shooting after responding to a vehicle crash, according to police.

Our NBC affiliate, WTVJ, reports that one officer was grazed by glass or shrapnel on the face while the other was shot in the chest, arm, and leg. The second officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes said the incident began around 11 a.m. as a dispute between the shooter and another man, which led to a vehicle chase. The chase ended when one of the vehicles hit a tree.

Valdes said the alleged shooter jumped out of the vehicle and began firing at the officers who responded to the scene.

The suspect was killed in the exchange, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Police say a bystander was also shot in the leg.

The incident is said to have happened in NW 92nd Avenue and Northwest 25th Street, near the Miami-Dade Police Headquarters. A perimeter has been set up at the Miami-Dade Headquarters campus with around 100 officers on scene from various agencies.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.