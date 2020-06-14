2 Navy pilots killed in plane crash en route to Florida base

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (CNN) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Alabama that killed two Navy pilots.

According to Pensacola Naval Air Station, Captain Vincent Segars and Commander Joshua Fuller were flying a Navy aircraft to Pensacola when the plane went down near a small airport in Selma.

The Navy says the two pilots were decorated naval officers who served in Afghanistan and received more than a dozen ribbons and medals.

Segars was the commanding officer of the naval aviation school command at NAS Pensacola and had served nearly 30 years as a naval officer.

Officials say Fuller was reaching his own milestone. He was just two weeks away from his 20 year mark of service as an officer.

A local military support organization has pledged to assist both the base and the families in honor of the servicemen.

Officials don’t believe there were any other passengers on board the plane Wednesday. They’re still investigating what caused the aircraft to go down.

