ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities say they are looking for two children who were reported missing out of Orlando.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 2-month-old Legend Forbes and 4-year-old Nasim Forbes were last seen on March 13 in the area of West South Street in Orlando.

An FDLE missing child alert said the two children were possibly traveling with Barbara Armstrong and Misty Brown.

According to the FDLE, Brown’s hair is now black and not dyed red.

If you know where the children are, call the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Orlando Police Department.