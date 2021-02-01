2 missing Florida toddlers dead after being pulled from pond

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—Two missing toddlers who were found in a pond in Seminole County have died, a spokesperson for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The children, who are siblings, were identified as David Sparks, 2, and Davielle Sparks, 3, officials said.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Highcroft Pointe Townhomes for a report of two missing toddlers who had wandered out of the house.

Deputies said they were found in a pond behind the townhome. They were taken to a local hospital, WESH 2 News has learned.

Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said their hearts go out to the family of the toddlers.

