TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens each chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $820,000.

Romero bought his winning ticket from the Publix located at 15000 Miami Lakes Drive East in Miami Lakes while Wright bought her ticket from the Raceway located at 19851 Northwest 57th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

The stores are located four miles apart from each other.

The retailers that sold the winning tickets will each receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, launched in February and features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

So far, one of two top-prize-winning scratch-off tickets has been paid out.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 79 81 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 145 155 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 1,065 1,082 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 1,067 1,071 Overall Odds: 1-in-4.5 (Florida Lottery)

