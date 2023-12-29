MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men who reportedly shot one another following an argument at a bank in Miami Gardens on Friday have died.

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, multiple units were dispatched at about 2:10 p.m. to 18350 NW 2nd Avenue, where office spaces and a Bank of America are located.

WTVJ said the two men were “going up an elevator and got into an argument.” When the elevator stopped on the fifth floor, one of the men reportedly began shooting, which prompted the other to return fire.

Both men were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where they later died, WTVJ reported.

At this time, the motive is unknown, but police said there were multiple witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.