(AP) — Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online to encourage the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town.

Panama City Beach police said more than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend in late March.

Police said social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Panama City police said 20-year-old Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper; and 25-year-old Rashad Boyce Glasper were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka and accused of inciting or encouraging a riot.