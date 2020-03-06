2 major music events postponed in Florida due to coronavirus

Florida

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Miami, Fla. (CNN) – The city of Miami has postponed two major music festivals in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Friday that the Ultra and Calle Ocho Music festivals are postponed due to coronavirus precautions.

The Ultra music festival is a three day electric dance festival that has taken place in downtown Miami for 20 years. This year, 210 artists were expected to perform and organizers were expecting fans from over 100 countries.

The festival has been postponed to March 26 through 28, according to a statement released by Ultra.

The Calle Ocho Latin Music Festival is known as one of America’s largest Latin music festivals. There is no information regarding if this festival will be rescheduled.

