LANTANA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — A small plane crashed at a Florida airport Sunday night — killing two people, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Park-Lantana Airport.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue said when crews arrived at the scene, they found a small airplane that had caught on fire.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly, but two people were found dead at the scene, according to officials.

WPTV reported that the plane crashed about 1,000 feet from the airport’s runway.

Federal officials will begin their investigation Monday morning to see what caused the crash.