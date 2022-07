ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police reported a fatal crash near the Orlando International Airport early Saturday morning.

The Orlando Police Department said two deaths were reported in a crash on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard and Semoran Boulevard.

The wreck caused heavy traffic delays leading into the airport. Police said while some lanes have reopened, the delays would continue.

Over 70 flights were delayed as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA for updates.