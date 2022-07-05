TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children died after a drowning incident at a Florida lake on the Fourth of July, according to reports.

San Carlos Park Fire District said it was dispatched to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lakefront Beach after a drowning incident involving two children at Lake Como.

The district said the children were a boy and a girl under the age of 10.

Rescue officials initially reported that the children were in critical condition, but Tuesday, WINK reported that the children’s deaths were confirmed by the president of FGCU, Mike Martin.

“Yesterday we experienced a tragic event on campus as two children drowned in Lake Como (North Lake Village),” Martin said in a message to the campus. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, and we thank the first responders from several agencies for their heroic efforts.”

The children’s deaths are under investigation, according to WINK.