2 Florida K-9s injured after being shot by carjacking suspect fleeing deputies, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A carjacking suspect is in “grave condition” after shooting two K-9s while fleeing deputies early Saturday morning, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident started with a report of a carjacking around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

After deputies located the stolen vehicle in the area of Deltona Gardens Apartments and Lowe’s in Deltona, the sheriff said the driver identified as Shedrick Singleton Jr., 21, eventually bailed out into a wooded area.

Chitwood said the first K-9, Ax, was shot in the side of his face while the first group of deputies arrived and were tracking the suspect. Ax was transported immediately to a clinic to be treated.

Singleton later came running out of the wooded area and another K-9, Endo, was released to take him into custody, according to the sheriff. Endo was shot twice, once in the jaw and once in the paw.

Those dogs took bullets for their handlers and still had to be pulled out of the fight! Special animals who are truly part of our family. Thank God they're OK & our deputies went home safe this morning. https://t.co/L7GOvADlhZ — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 11, 2021

Chitwood said Singleton is in grave condition. Both K-9s survived and are being treated for their injuries.

Singleton faces charges of armed carjacking and use of a deadly weapon against a police K-9.