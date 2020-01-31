2 in custody after breaching security checkpoints near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are in custody after an incident near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

WSVN reports a black SUV was being chased by troopers near the Palm Beach resort and breached two security checkpoints.

The vehicle continued heading toward the main entrance of the estate after officers opened fire, according to WSVN.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Troopers say the SUV has since been found and two people are in custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. The FBI also responded.

