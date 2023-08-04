PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured after a plane crashed in the front yard of a Florida home Friday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the plane was leaving Spruce Creek Fly-In when it began having engine trouble.

The aircraft ended up crashing in the front yard of a home on Guava Drive in Port Orange.

Deputies said the two people on board were conscious during the crash. One of them was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more details on the crash.