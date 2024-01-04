TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two horses were stolen from a Miami home and slaughtered for their meat, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Agricultural Investigations Unit.

Investigators said an unknown suspect(s) went into the victim’s fenced property and took two adult male horses off the residential property on Southwest 168 Street between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The bodies of the horses were later found near the home and appeared to have been butchered for their meat, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.