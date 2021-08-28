2 Florida Urban Search and Rescue teams leave for Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it makes its way toward Louisana, Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced Saturday the deployment of two Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams to assist with storm recovery.

The Miami-Dade County Task Force 1 (FL-1) and City of Miami Task Force 2 (FL-2) have been left the Sunshine State to head to Alabama ahead of the storm.

Additional Florida crews are prepared to assist in state and out-of-state if necessary.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida is expected to be a major hurricane, possibly a Category 4 before making landfall, producing heavy rainfall, wind, storm surge, and flooding.

“These are the same heroes that worked tirelessly on search and rescue operations during the tragic condo collapse in Surfside and now they stand ready to assist Gulf Coast states with storm recovery,” said Patronis. “These highly trained fire service personnel are the tip-of-the-spear when it comes to disaster recovery and I cannot thank them enough for their service in times of crisis.”

For more on the Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams, visit the CFO’s website.