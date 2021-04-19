2 Florida sisters killed in hit-and-run crash while on way to grocery store

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida sisters have died after they were involved in a hit-and-run crash on their way to the grocery store.

Lt. Jeff Spears, a spokesman for the Palm Bay Police Department, said “their car was hit with such force that it essentially disintegrated. It rolled over several times.”

Police identified the victims in Saturday night’s crash as 61-year-old Noemi Hammen and 58-year-old Maria Ramirez. The women were pulling into the grocery store when a speeding car slammed into them.

Witnesses said the car that hit them may have been racing another car.

Police are searching the area for surveillance video.