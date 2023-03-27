TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Brevard County school principals were arrested on DUI charges last week, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WESH, who cited arrest documents from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, reported that 56-year-old Jenifer Born, the principal of Lewis Carroll Elementary School, and 62-year-old John Harris, the principal of Heritage High School, were both charged with DUI in separate incidents.

Harris was arrested on Friday while Born was taken into custody the following day.

In a statement to WESH, Brevard Public Schools said, “both are BPS employees and have been placed on leave. This is a law enforcement and personnel matter, and the school district will have no further comment.”