TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida police officers were administered opioid overdose treatment Narcan after they were exposed to suspected “narcotics” while placing a man under arrest over the weekend.

According to a report from WCJB, the officers found a white powdery substance on the man during his arrest. As one of the officers turned the substance into evidence storage sometime later, they felt symptoms of exposure and immediately called emergency services which administered Narcan.

Later, the arresting officer at the jail also experienced symptoms and was administered Narcan.

The Gainesville Police Department said both officers were rushed to the hospital but have been released since.

“We are thankful the officers are recovering and for the swift actions of our fellow law enforcement officers, EMS, and dispatchers,” the department said in a Facebook post.