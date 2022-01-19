2 Florida men win millions from Powerball lottery game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A combined $4 million will be awarded to two lucky Floridians who won big on the Florida Powerball draw game.

John Cabral, 58, of Beverly Hills, and Alexander Burton, 43, of Ocala, each claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball after they successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

The Florida Lottery said Cabral purchased his $2 million winning ticket from Beverly Hills Liquors, located at 3898 North Lecanto Highway #491 in Beverly Hills.

Burton purchased his $2 million winning ticket from the Publix located at 2765 Northwest 49th Avenue in Ocala.

Each retailer will each receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning tickets.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., EST, with an estimated $62 million jackpot. Winning numbers can be found on the Lottery’s website, mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.