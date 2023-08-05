ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Orlando police officers are in critical condition after getting shot during a traffic stop, according to Police Chief Eric D. Smith.

The Orlando Police Department said at about 11 p.m. Friday, officers were investigating a vehicle that was believed to be connected to a homicide in Miami.

Smith said during the traffic stop, a person in the vehicle fired at the police officers, critically injuring two of them. The aggressors then carjacked someone else, which began a pursuit, officials said.

As of this report, Orlando police are still looking for the two individuals.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you, and you will be brought to justice.”

The two injured officers were hospitalized at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to the police chief.