WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida men died in a helicopter crash Friday in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the helicopter wreckage was found four hours after the aircraft was last seen on radar. When authorities searched the wreckage, the bodies of two men were found inside.

On Saturday the sheriff’s office said 71-year-old Richard Preiser and 65-year-old Thomas Stout were killed in the crash in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. Both men were from Delray Beach.

After the bodies were recovered, the crash site was turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board which will conduct an investigation.

