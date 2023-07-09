TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were separately caught with illegal wildlife this weekend in South Florida, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorge Isael Frontela Diaz, a 37-year-old angler in Miami, was given a citation to appear in court on Friday for possessing illegal fish. He was caught by an Upper Keys deputy who found four undersized schoolmaster snappers and four undersized mangrove snappers.

Sergio Alejandro Mena Rivera, a 24-year-old Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Saturday afternoon for possessing illegal lobster. Mena Rivero had a resource check conducted by a Middle Keys deputy who found five wrung lobster tails, three of which were undersized. He was also cited for possession of lobster out of season and having no measuring device.

For information on wildlife regulations, visit www.myfwc.com.