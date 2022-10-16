HICKORY ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested for allegedly looting from a shed on Hickory Island, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies with the Pasco and Lee County sheriff’s offices were patrolling Hickory Island when they noticed a jet ski parked next to a storage shed that was pushed into some mangroves by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge.

They had previously seen the storage shed with its door closed, but this time, it was open.

As they investigated, the deputies met Dustin Oran Ballentine, 38, and Austin Charles Ballentine, 29, at the shed.

Deputies said the suspects stole multiple items from the shed.

“If you take advantage of victims in a state of emergency, you WILL face the consequences,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Teamwork led to the arrest of this scum and together, we will ensure law and order in Lee County.”

The two alleged looters were then taken into custody on charges of grand theft and burglary of a structure during a state of emergency.