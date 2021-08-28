2 Florida Highway Patrol members die following battle with COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol announced Saturday evening the loss of two members.

According to the two agencies, FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernest “Ernie” Brown both lost their lives after fighting COVID-19.

“Today, the Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is deeply saddened and collectively heartbroken as we mourn the passing of FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown. Trooper Hryc and Investigator Brown were both valued members of the Florida Highway Patrol, selflessly serving and protecting the residents of Florida for more than 17 and 30 years, respectively. Please keep their families and team members in your thoughts and prayers.” FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson

Trooper Hryc served Sunshine State residents with FHP for more than 17 years. Prior to joining FHP, Trooper Hryc began his career in law enforcement with the Dade City Police Department.

Compliance Investigator Brown served Floridians with FHP for more than 30 years. Prior to joining FHP, Brown began his law enforcement career with the Bushnell Police Department and was a member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.