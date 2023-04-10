WARNING: The video above contains graphic material that may not be suitable for some viewers.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Florida nursing assistants have been arrested after they allegedly livestreamed themselves abusing a resident with dementia at a senior care facility in Brevard County.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Shy’Tiona Bishop and 18-year-old Jada Harris livestreamed a video of them with the resident on April 3. During the livestream, Harris allegedly called the woman “embarrassing” and said she was “acting like she’s psycho.”

During a press conference, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey played the disturbing video taken by Bishop and Harris. At the beginning of the video, the elderly woman can be heard screaming as the two women repeatedly laughed at the patient and prevented her from getting into the bathroom.

“Abusing an elderly person or abusing anyone is disgusting enough, but to make matters even worse, they livestreamed the abuse,” Sheriff Ivey said. “They actually put it up on a livestream platform so that their friends could watch it, laugh about it as they mocked this elderly person in her condition. Not only did their friends laugh, they actually made comments back and forth about how she should be dealt with and be put in a closet.”

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, a staff member at Market Street Memory Care noticed the elderly woman seemed to be distressed the day after the video was filmed. Officials said the patient had been living at the facility since August 2022.

The sheriff’s office announced that both Bishop and Harris were arrested on several charges, including video voyeurism along with abuse and neglect of an older person. The 18-year-old is also facing additional charges of aggravated abuse and interception and disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications.

“Sadly the bond is only $6,000 for Jada and $4,000 for Shy. Please know, a lot of times we’ll get about the bonds too low and I agree, it is truly too low,” Sheriff Ivey said. “Unfortunately, the state sets the bond limits when they’re first arrested. They don’t let us do it because I can tell you if they let me do it, the bond would be when hell freezes over when these two get out.”

According to Sheriff Ivey, Market Street Memory Care had no idea the incident was taking place when it did and as soon as it was brought to their attention, they contacted the sheriff’s office and fired Bishop and Harris.

“I wouldn’t let them care for a pet cobra because he might accidentally bite them and he would die of scumbag poisoning,” Sheriff Ivey said.