TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — House Democrats are outlining a plan to end Governor DeSantis’ migrant flights.

This comes after the controversial flight in private jets with 48 migrants landing in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday afternoon.

Two Democratic state representatives, Evan Jenne of Hollywood and Fentrice Driskell of Tampa, said DeSantis did not use the $12 million for immigrant relocation as intended. However, DeSantis said he will spend every penny for buses and even more planes.

The 48 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday were eventually placed at temporary shelter after their arrival.

“We are happy, joyful, a bit sad because we are leaving the island,” said a migrant through a translator.

The migrants are heading to Joint Base Cape Cod for a temporary home with food and shelter.

“They’ll have availability of health services” said Sen. Susan Moran, D-Massachusetts. “They are rounding up literally clothing, bedding, tents, everything.”

DeSantis called President Biden’s border policies reckless and said his message was that Florida is not a sanctuary state.

“The legislature gave me $12 million,” the governor said. “We’re going to spend every penny of that to make sure that we’re protecting the people in the state of Florida.”

The White House called the move a political stunt.

“These are the kind of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala and for what? a photo-op because these governors care about creating political theater, than creating actual solutions to help folks who are fleeing communism to help children, to help families,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary.

On Monday morning, two Democratic state representatives are expected to hold a meeting to ask the state legislature to stop the Governor from using taxpayer money to “apparently intercept, deceive, and transport asylum seeking migrants.”

“We’re going to continue to use every tool in our disposal to insulate the state of Florida from the negative ramifications of his reckless border policies – and yes that involves helping with transport,” DeSantis said. “It involves suing on catch and release which we have done.”

Federal data shows from October to July, border agents encountered nearly 2 million people trying to enter the country.